About us

Tuzla Garden Hotel & Spa is a subsidiary of EMTA Group; has adopted the principle of serving the Turkish tourism and domestic-foreign guests in the best way with its professional service concept. From the moment you arrive at our hotel you will feel like at home. Our friendly staff are at your disposal to make the most of your guests.

OUR VISION

To ensure the highest level of guest satisfaction and business continuity.

To ensure the satisfaction and happiness of the employees and to continuously improve their knowledge, skills and behaviors.

To make sustainable quality in guest satisfaction a life style.

In this way,

To make a preferred brand in the tourism sector within its region.



OUR MISSION

To develop continuously by keeping the satisfaction of our employees and our guests at the highest level with the awareness of responsibility to the society and environment in the Tourism Sector, to provide high quality service at the highest level and to contribute to the development of tourism in Istanbul and Tuzla.